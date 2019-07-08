|
|
DUFOUR
ALOHA R.
On July 4, 2019 - of King of Prussia, PA. Beloved wife of the late Albert M. Dufour, Jr. Loving mother of Joseph A., Johanna M. Truax (John) and the late Peter J. Dear sister of David Koch and Randy Koch. Also survived by her grand-children, Ian and Rachel. Funeral Mass Wed. July 10, 11 A.M. St. Katharine of Siena Church, Lancaster and Aberdeen Aves., Wayne, PA. Relatives and Friends may call at the Church after 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Relief Services, PO Box 1709, Baltimore, MD 21203-7090.
