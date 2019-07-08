Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
ALOHA DUFOUR
ALOHA R. DUFOUR

ALOHA R. DUFOUR Notice
DUFOUR
ALOHA R.


On July 4, 2019 - of King of Prussia, PA. Beloved wife of the late Albert M. Dufour, Jr. Loving mother of Joseph A., Johanna M. Truax (John) and the late Peter J. Dear sister of David Koch and Randy Koch. Also survived by her grand-children, Ian and Rachel. Funeral Mass Wed. July 10, 11 A.M. St. Katharine of Siena Church, Lancaster and Aberdeen Aves., Wayne, PA. Relatives and Friends may call at the Church after 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Relief Services, PO Box 1709, Baltimore, MD 21203-7090.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019
