BEAL
ALVERDA M. "BIRDIE"
On August 6, 2019, age 97, formerly of Havertown. Beloved wife of the late Robert J., devoted mother of Robert J., Jr. (Susan) of Phila and Cape May, NJ; also survived by her grandchildren, Lauren (David) Pasanek and Adam (Elizabeth) Beal; her great-grandchildren, Josie, Nora and Jacob. Funeral Service Saturday, Aug. 10th, at 11 A.M., in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, 2001 Sproul Rd., Broomall, PA 19008, where friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 8, 2019