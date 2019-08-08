Home

Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
ALVERDA M. "BIRDIE" BEAL

ALVERDA M. "BIRDIE" BEAL Notice
BEAL
ALVERDA M. "BIRDIE"
On August 6, 2019, age 97, formerly of Havertown. Beloved wife of the late Robert J., devoted mother of Robert J., Jr. (Susan) of Phila and Cape May, NJ; also survived by her grandchildren, Lauren (David) Pasanek and Adam (Elizabeth) Beal; her great-grandchildren, Josie, Nora and Jacob. Funeral Service Saturday, Aug. 10th, at 11 A.M., in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, 2001 Sproul Rd., Broomall, PA 19008, where friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill.

[email protected]

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 8, 2019
