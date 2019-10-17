|
ARCIDIACONO
AMELIA "MILLIE"
(nee D'Orazio)
Of Ardmore, on October 14, 2019. Wife of the late Vincent R. Arcidiacono, mother of David (Linda), Steven (Karen), Dominic (Rose), Paul (Soula), grandmother of Joseph, Katie, Julia, Teddy, Anthony, Leo, Alex, Nicole and Richard and sister of the late Anthony D'Orazio. Family and friends may call 4-6 P.M. Sunday and 9:30-10:30 A.M. Monday in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 A.M. Monday in St. Denis Church. Int. St Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019