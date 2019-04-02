|
|
BEGOLA
AMELIA (nee Vigna)
On March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Begola and daughter of the late Leonardo and Raffaela. Survived by her loving children Linda (Michael) Packer, Jane Begola, James, (Helen) Begola and Carole Goldman. Her grandchildren, Jeffrey Begola, Kimberly (Gregory) Wendt, Matthew (Marcella) Begola, Rachel Packer, Davin Packer and Jason Begola, great grandchildren, Audrey, Ashley, Lillian and Natalie.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Mass being held on Wednesday, April 3rd, at 10:30 A.M., St. Timothy Church, 3001 Levick St., 19149 followed by a luncheon at Gallo's Seafood Restaurant, 8101 Roosevelt Blvd., 19152. There will be no burial, Amelia has donated her body for research. All donations in memory of Amelia can be made to The .
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019