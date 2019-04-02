Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for AMELIA BEGOLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AMELIA (Vigna) BEGOLA

Notice Condolences Flowers

AMELIA (Vigna) BEGOLA Notice
BEGOLA
AMELIA (nee Vigna)


On March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Begola and daughter of the late Leonardo and Raffaela. Survived by her loving children Linda (Michael) Packer, Jane Begola, James, (Helen) Begola and Carole Goldman. Her grandchildren, Jeffrey Begola, Kimberly (Gregory) Wendt, Matthew (Marcella) Begola, Rachel Packer, Davin Packer and Jason Begola, great grandchildren, Audrey, Ashley, Lillian and Natalie.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Mass being held on Wednesday, April 3rd, at 10:30 A.M., St. Timothy Church, 3001 Levick St., 19149 followed by a luncheon at Gallo's Seafood Restaurant, 8101 Roosevelt Blvd., 19152. There will be no burial, Amelia has donated her body for research. All donations in memory of Amelia can be made to The .
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.