D'ANGELI
AMELIA C. "MOLLY"
Of Wynnewood, passed on May 2, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Mary (nee Alleva) and Emilio D'Angeli and sister of the late Louis J. D'Angeli.
Survived by her sisters, Gloria Angelozzi and Edwina Cholmeley-Jones, and her brother, Ronald E. D'Angeli and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, May 9th, 9 to 10:15 A.M., at St. Colman Church, Lancaster Ave. and Argyle Rd., Ardmore PA 19003. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, 100 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on May 5, 2019