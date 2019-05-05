Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Colman's Church
11 Simpson Road
Ardmore, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Colman's Church
11 Simpson Road
Ardmore, PA
View Map
Interment
Thursday, May 9, 2019
Calvary Cemetery
Gulph Rd. at Matsonford Rd.
Conshohocken, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AMELIA D'ANGELI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AMELIA C. "MOLLY" D'ANGELI

Notice Condolences Flowers

AMELIA C. "MOLLY" D'ANGELI Notice
D'ANGELI
AMELIA C. "MOLLY"


Of Wynnewood, passed on May 2, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Mary (nee Alleva) and Emilio D'Angeli and sister of the late Louis J. D'Angeli.
Survived by her sisters, Gloria Angelozzi and Edwina Cholmeley-Jones, and her brother, Ronald E. D'Angeli and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, May 9th, 9 to 10:15 A.M., at St. Colman Church, Lancaster Ave. and Argyle Rd., Ardmore PA 19003. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, 100 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096 would be appreciated.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now