MARAFFINO
AMELIA L. "MILLIE"
(nee Cellucci)
age 96, on Feb. 28, 2019, of Newtown Square, formerly of Overbrook, PA . Amelia retired from G.E. after 42 yrs. of service. Amelia was predeceased by her husband Anthony A. and her brothers Daniel, Frank, and Lawrence and her sisters Jean Carlucci, Geraldine DeAngelo, and Josephine Maiorano. Survived by her daughter Marian Petrarca (Dan), her 3 grandchildren; Michelle, John, and Stephanie and her 5 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday Evening 6-8 P.M. and Thursday Morning 8:30-9:45 A.M. at D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008 and her Funeral Mass Thursday morning 10:30 A.M. at S.S. Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, (Rt 3 & 352) West Chester, PA 19382. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. Contribu-tions in Amelia's memory may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019