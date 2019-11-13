|
ARSLIC
AMIRA
65, passed away Nov 8th, 2019 in New Orleans. Formerly of W. Phila., she had been employed at the Graduate School of Education at the Univ. of Penn. A loving mother and nena, she leaves behind her daughter Delila Omerbasic, son-in-law Brian Summa, and grandson Remy Summa. A graveside service will be held 11am Fri. at Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Road, Drexel Hill, PA , followed by a reception at the Plantan's house. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HIAS Pennsylvania (hiaspa.org).
Online condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019