AMY PATRICIA (Pincus) KOHN

On March 11, 2019. Wife for 66 years of the late Edward M. Kohn, and beloved mother of Seth (Dodie) and Rebecca (Larry) Brisman. She was adored by her grandchildren Sarah, Hannah, David and Jeffery and great grandson Colin. A graduate of Hunter College, Amy was a former school teacher in Philadelphia and volunteered for various Jewish organizations such as Women's American ORT. Services and interment will be held at 1 P.M., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Old Mount Carmel Cem. in Glendale, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019
