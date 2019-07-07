|
ELLIOTT
ANDREA B. (nee Michalak)
On July 4, 2019. Dear wife of the late Thomas Elliott Jr. "Bulldog Tom". Beloved mother of Cookie Mahon (Tim) and Jane Elliott. Loving Gan of Juliet Clingan (Pete), Zachary, Luke (Danielle), Glen, Steven, Tommy, Dylan and Chloe. Great grandmother of Coco, Emma and Calvin. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday, July 8, 2019 beginning at 9:30 A.M. at THE SLABINSKI SUCHARSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2614 Orthodox St., Phila. PA 19137. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Valentine's Church. Int. St. Valentine's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrea's memory to the Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St., Phila. PA. 19104 would be appreciated by her familiy.
