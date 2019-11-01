Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
ANDREA M. (Yampolsky) KOFSKY

ANDREA M. (Yampolsky) KOFSKY Notice
KOFSKY
ANDREA M. (nee Yampolsky)
October 30, 2019. Survived by husband, 2 children and a brother. A Viewing will take place Sunday, 2:15 P.M. to 3 P.M. (EST), followed by Funeral Services at 3 P.M., at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Contributions in her memory may be made to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 4950 York Rd., Holicong PA 18928. www.runwalk.ovarian .org/philadelphia

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 1, 2019
