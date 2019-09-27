Home

Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Neumann
380 Highland Lane
Bryn Mawr, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann
380 Highland Lane
Bryn Mawr, PA
ANDREA "RANDY" (MARMER) ROGERS

ANDREA "RANDY" (MARMER) ROGERS Notice
ROGERS
Andrea "Randy" Marmer
Of Rosemont, PA passed away Tuesday September 24, 2019. She is survived by her husband Thomas A. Rogers, children: Thomas A. Rogers, Jr, Michael W. Rogers, Catherine N. Rogers, Rory R. Callaghan, Leagh R. Harrington and the late Patrick E. Rogers, grand-children: Sophie, Hazel and Eli Callaghan, Juliana and Thomas Rogers, Maxwell Silver, James and Patrick Harrington and siblings: John Marmer, Casey Wensel, Ernest Marmer and the late Mary Lauren Haydak. Family and friends may call 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. Tuesday followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. in St. John Neumann, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Patrick E. Rogers Endowed Scholarship Fund @ Caron Foundation, PO Box A, Galen Hall Rd, Wernersville, Pa 19565.
STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 27, 2019
