ROGERS
Andrea "Randy" Marmer
Of Rosemont, PA passed away Tuesday September 24, 2019. She is survived by her husband Thomas A. Rogers, children: Thomas A. Rogers, Jr, Michael W. Rogers, Catherine N. Rogers, Rory R. Callaghan, Leagh R. Harrington and the late Patrick E. Rogers, grand-children: Sophie, Hazel and Eli Callaghan, Juliana and Thomas Rogers, Maxwell Silver, James and Patrick Harrington and siblings: John Marmer, Casey Wensel, Ernest Marmer and the late Mary Lauren Haydak. Family and friends may call 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. Tuesday followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. in St. John Neumann, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Patrick E. Rogers Endowed Scholarship Fund @ Caron Foundation, PO Box A, Galen Hall Rd, Wernersville, Pa 19565.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 27, 2019