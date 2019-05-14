Home

BRO. ANDREW BARTLEY FSC

BRO. ANDREW BARTLEY FSC
BRO. ANDREW BARTLEY, FSC
On May 12, 2019, age 90. Son of the late James and Mary Elizabeth (nee Brennan). Brother of the late Mary Ann, J. Paul and Joseph Bartley and Kathleen Mediano. Survived by his brother David Bartley and his niece Allyson Marks. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. LaSalle College High School, 8605 Cheltenham Ave., Wyndmoor, PA. Mass of Christian Burial 7:30 P.M. Interment Friday 2 P.M. at LaSalle Hall, 6001 Ammendale Road, Beltsville, MD 20705. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Christian Brothers Development Office, P.O. Box 238, Lincroft, NJ 07738.
Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019
