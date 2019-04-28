|
|
MIMNAUGH
ANDREW FRANCIS
Age 88, of Philadelphia, PA died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara (nee Schultz); daughters, Andrea (Michael Kramer) and Nicola (Ed Mong); grandchildren, Ilana Mong, Alex Mong, and Sasha Kramer; and sister in-law, Jean Talbott. Visitation at 10 A.M. and Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday May 1st at Chapel of Peace at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Interment immediately following
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019