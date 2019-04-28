Home

ANDREW FRANCIS MIMNAUGH

ANDREW FRANCIS MIMNAUGH Notice
MIMNAUGH
ANDREW FRANCIS
Age 88, of Philadelphia, PA died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara (nee Schultz); daughters, Andrea (Michael Kramer) and Nicola (Ed Mong); grandchildren, Ilana Mong, Alex Mong, and Sasha Kramer; and sister in-law, Jean Talbott. Visitation at 10 A.M. and Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday May 1st at Chapel of Peace at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Interment immediately following


Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019
