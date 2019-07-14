KEAY

On July 11, 2019, age 98, of Medford Leas, formerly of Haddonfield, NJ and Chatham, MA. Beloved husband for 64 years of Sylvia (née Art). Loving father of Lisa Keay Hurd (Peter) of Haddonfield and Todd Keay (Kate Duke) of Flagstaff, AZ. Cherished grandfather of Emily and Paul Hurd. He was one of six siblings and was recently pre-deceased by his 99-year-old brother, John Keay.

Andy began his career in NYC at the Blue network which became ABC Radio. He then moved to WFIL Television. He went on to serve as a marketing executive at N.W. Ayer and retired as VP of Marketing at Ewing Cole, an architectural firm in Phila.

Andy was a member and loved golfing at Tavistock Country Club and Pine Valley Golf Club. He also loved Chatham, MA, an area he began enjoying in the 30's as a camper and later at his "home on the Cape."

Andy's family and friends are invited to his Memorial Service on Friday, August 2, 2019, 11 A.M., in the Theater at Medford Leas, 1 Medford Leas, Medford, NJ, where his family will receive friends following the Service. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Andy may be made to Barton Arboretum and Nature Preserve of Medford Leas or the First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield, 124 E. King's Hwy., Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Arrangements by KAIN-MURPHY

