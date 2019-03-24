|
DESMOND
ANDREW J.
March 21, 2019, age 86. Beloved
husband of Rita (nee Doogan). Loving father of Alice (Bob) Savacool, Christel (John) Salera, Andrea (Barry) Brown and the late Pat Davis. He is cherished by his 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late John and Veronica. Andy was a Retired Army Command Sergeant Major and served in both Vietnam and Korean Wars. He was the former Commander of Oxley Post #133 American Legion. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday Eve 6-8 P.M. and Funeral Thursday 10-11 A.M. at T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 11010 Knights Rd. Religious Service 11 A.M. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Donations in Andy's name may be made to Michael J. Crescenz Rising Sun VFW Post 2819, 6850 Martin Mills Rd., Phila, PA 19111. To share a memory, please visit
www.tjfluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019