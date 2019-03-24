Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
11010 Knights Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 637-7373
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW DESMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW J. DESMOND

Notice Condolences Flowers

ANDREW J. DESMOND Notice
DESMOND
ANDREW J.


March 21, 2019, age 86. Beloved
husband of Rita (nee Doogan). Loving father of Alice (Bob) Savacool, Christel (John) Salera, Andrea (Barry) Brown and the late Pat Davis. He is cherished by his 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late John and Veronica. Andy was a Retired Army Command Sergeant Major and served in both Vietnam and Korean Wars. He was the former Commander of Oxley Post #133 American Legion. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday Eve 6-8 P.M. and Funeral Thursday 10-11 A.M. at T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 11010 Knights Rd. Religious Service 11 A.M. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Donations in Andy's name may be made to Michael J. Crescenz Rising Sun VFW Post 2819, 6850 Martin Mills Rd., Phila, PA 19111. To share a memory, please visit

www.tjfluehr.com

logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now