SICILIANO
ANDREW J. "ANDY"
Age 75, of Blackwood NJ and formerly of the Over-brook section of West Philadelphia, peacefully passed away, surround-ed by family, on March 27, 2019. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Andy attend- ed Southern High School. Following High School, Andy became a Philadelphia Police Officer for 28 years. After retirement he was a Security Guard for 15 years at Lankenau Hospital.
Beloved husband of 51 years to Mary Ellen (nee Fleming). Lov-ing father of Mary Ann McLaughlin (Jimmy), and Andrea Trusty (Al). Son of the late Frederick and Anna (née Cavaliere) Siciliano. Devoted brother of Ronald Siciliano (Rosemarie), and the late Frederick Siciliano. Cherished grandfather of Allen, Erica, Alyssa, Elena, and JJ. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Viewing on March 31st, from 6 to 8 P.M. and April 1st, from 9 to 10 A.M. at the D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Donato Church, Phila., PA at 65th and Callowhill St. Int. Sts. Peter and Paul Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019