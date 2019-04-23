BROWN

ANDREW JAMES

Age 44 yrs., of Philadelphia PA. On April 10, 2019. Beloved son of Thomas J. and Johanna M. (nee Storey) Brown; brother of the late Shannon Brown. Loving husband of Cassandra; devoted father of Oliver. Chef Andy loved life. Andy's fun loving free spirit was conta-gious to all who knew him. His passion for food was ignited by working in restaurants during summers in Sea Isle City when he was a teenager. Few things gave him more joy than spend-ing time with the family he loved, and sharing good food with family and friends. And Andy had many friends. His love for cooking took him to other countries, expanded his culinary appetite and his zeal for the craft. But his heart always remained in Philly, where he was an accomplished chef and strong proponent of locally sourced and sustainably produced food. Above all things, his greatest pride and joy in life, was his son Oliver.

We love you Andy and will always miss you! May the four winds blow you home again. We bid you goodnight …

