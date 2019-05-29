OSTASZEWSKI

Passed away suddenly on May 17, 2019 at age 37. Loving son of Joe and Cathy (née Lindsay), dear brother of Joe Jr. (Janeen) and Patrick (Mary), and the late Casey Edwards. Also survived by his grandmother Mary Bowers (née Mongan), godmother Regina Markley, and nieces and nephews Danny, Jacob, Molly, Claire, Ryan, Jalen and Kaia. Andrew was a proud graduate of North Catholic '00 and while attending North was Salutatorian of his graduating class and the winner (recipient) of the Diocesan Scholarship which allowed him to attend LaSalle University '04 while a senior at North. Andrew was a former employee of the U.S Treasury Department and an avid Philly sports fan who loved all of our teams especially the Eagles. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday June 1st from 9:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. in St. Bartholomew Church, Harbison and Cheltenham Aves. Funeral Mass will begin 11 A.M. Int. will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Breathing Room, 600 West Ave., Jenkintown PA 19046 would be appreciated by his family.



