|
|
KASPER
ANDREW R. "ANDY"
81 yrs.old on May 12, 2019. Andy was a retired Lieutenant from the Phila. Fire Dept. with 20 yrs. of service. He was a Sgt. in U.S. Army. Andy was a huge Eagles fan as well as other Phila. teams. He enjoyed boating, fishing and playing badminton with his family. Husband of the late Margaret (nee Young) Kasper. Devoted father of Suzanne Kasper, Andrew (Mary) Kasper and the late Bethann Kasper. Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Ethan and Tristan.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing in the Chapel Friday 10:00 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Chapel at IHM Parish, 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.), Phila. 19128 Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Please send donations in Andy's name to Northwest Veterans Assoc., P.O. Box 26086, Phila. 19128.
CLARE McIlVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.
215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019