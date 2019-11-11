|
GRANGER
ANDREW W.
Age 53, on November 6, 2019, of Aston. Beloved son of Charles W. and Ellen D. and devoted father of Matthew C. and Nathan D. Loving companion of Valerie Cooper (Evans). Also survived by his brothers David C. (Diane), William D. (Megan) and 4 nephews. Memorial Service Saturday 11 A.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall where friends may call after 10 A.M. Donations to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Phila., PA 19104. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 11, 2019