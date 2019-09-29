Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardner Funeral Home
200 S. Black Horse Pike
Bellmawr, NJ 08031
856-931-9450
For more information about
ANETTA DiNAPOLI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANETTA DiNAPOLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANETTA (Lutricuso) DiNAPOLI


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANETTA (Lutricuso) DiNAPOLI Notice
DiNAPOLI
ANETTA (nee Lutricuso),
On September 26, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 83. Beloved wife of Anthony DiNapoli for 60 years. Devoted mother of Christopher DiNapoli and Marc DiNapoli. Loving sister of the late Dolores Laperra, Janet Capizzi and Joseph Lutricuso. There will be a viewing on Thursday morning from 8:30 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. in the church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Express-ions of sympathy may be expressed by sending flowers or by making a donation in Anetta's name to Donor Services at Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. Family and friends may share memories at

www.GardnerFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now