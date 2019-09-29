|
DiNAPOLI
ANETTA (nee Lutricuso),
On September 26, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 83. Beloved wife of Anthony DiNapoli for 60 years. Devoted mother of Christopher DiNapoli and Marc DiNapoli. Loving sister of the late Dolores Laperra, Janet Capizzi and Joseph Lutricuso. There will be a viewing on Thursday morning from 8:30 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. in the church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Express-ions of sympathy may be expressed by sending flowers or by making a donation in Anetta's name to Donor Services at Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. Family and friends may share memories at
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019