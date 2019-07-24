Home

Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
1439 Springdale Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
ANGELA A. (Persia) PIZZO

ANGELA A. (Persia) PIZZO Notice
PIZZO
ANGELA A. (nee Persia),


Age 80 yrs., of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away July 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Sr. Loving mother to Joanne Pizzo, and Joseph A. Jr. In addition to a long term career, Mrs. Pizzo started and was involved in numerous civic organizations in Cherry Hill. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation Friday July 26th, 10 to 11 A.M. at St. Thomas More Church, 1439 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. Cheltenham, PA. HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
Published on Philly.com on July 24, 2019
