Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
10th and Christian Sts
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
10th and Christian Sts.
ANGELA M. DiIORIO Notice
DiIORIO
ANGELA M.


Aug. 3, 2019. Loving companion of Carolyn Klenk, beloved sister of John, Charles and Frank. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Angela was a longtime Customer Service Representative at Tiffany & Co. Jewelers, Center City, Phila. and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects between the hours of 9 and 10 A.M. Saturday, Sept. 14th, St. Paul's Church, 10th and Christian Sts. Memorial Service will begin at 10 A.M. Interment will be private.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019
