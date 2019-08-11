|
DiIORIO
ANGELA M.
Aug. 3, 2019. Loving companion of Carolyn Klenk, beloved sister of John, Charles and Frank. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Angela was a longtime Customer Service Representative at Tiffany & Co. Jewelers, Center City, Phila. and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects between the hours of 9 and 10 A.M. Saturday, Sept. 14th, St. Paul's Church, 10th and Christian Sts. Memorial Service will begin at 10 A.M. Interment will be private.
