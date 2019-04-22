|
|
RICCI
ANGELA M. (nee Zangara)
On April 18, 2019, age 70, of Cherry Hill, NJ formerly of South Philadelphia. Devoted wife of Matthew. Beloved mother of Michael and Dina. Cherished grandmother of Caitlyn, Emily, Sophia, Lucia, Nicholas and Matthew. Dear sister of Carmella Zuccarini, Richard Zangara and the late, Anthony Zangara. Loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2001 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 PM. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, NY, NY, 10004 or at www.jdrf.org.
Arr: HEALEY FUNERAL HOME www.healeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 22, 2019