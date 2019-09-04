|
MAGAZU
ANGELA MAGAZU GALLAGHER
On August 29, 2019 of North Wales, PA. Beloved wife of the late William A. Gallagher. Relatives and friends are invited to call after 10:00 A.M. Thursday at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church 1325 Upper State Road Montgomeryville, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be held privately. Remembrances in her name to The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware Division, 701 North Broad St., Phila., PA 19123 [email protected], Trevors Campaign, 761 W. Sproul Rd #123, Springfield, PA 19064 or Mass Cards preferred. Photos and tributes may be shared at
www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019