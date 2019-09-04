Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Mother of the Redeemer Church
1325 Upper State Road
Montgomeryville, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother of the Redeemer Church
1325 Upper State Road
Montgomeryville,, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELA MAGAZU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELA (GALLAGHER) MAGAZU

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELA (GALLAGHER) MAGAZU Notice
MAGAZU
ANGELA MAGAZU GALLAGHER


On August 29, 2019 of North Wales, PA. Beloved wife of the late William A. Gallagher. Relatives and friends are invited to call after 10:00 A.M. Thursday at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church 1325 Upper State Road Montgomeryville, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be held privately. Remembrances in her name to The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware Division, 701 North Broad St., Phila., PA 19123 [email protected], Trevors Campaign, 761 W. Sproul Rd #123, Springfield, PA 19064 or Mass Cards preferred. Photos and tributes may be shared at

www.UrbanFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
Download Now