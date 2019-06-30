LASPAS

ANGELA PANIS

A person of deep faith, great neighbor, well loved and a source of inspiration for anyone who was fortunate to have crossed her path.

An entrepreneur, business woman, wife, mother, sister, and friend, who always gave of her time, talents and unwavering passion to those who knew her.

Born in Philadelphia to Daniel Panis and Maria Fokianou, Angela had 3 siblings, Alex Panis, Nicholas Panis, and Catherine Pappas. Of modest means Angela grew up during the depression years and led a very interactive life in her community and church. In January 1943 she graduated Kensington High School with honors as class Vice President and Valedictorian. Part of the "Greatest Generation", she worked for Signal Corps and the Veterans Administration during and after the war years.

After marrying Peter Nicholas Laspas (deceased 1990) in the 1951, Angela was quite busy through the years, raising her four children while working with her husband in their restaurants in Philadelphia and Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania

Many remember Angela for the advice and problem solving that she so freely and generously gave, so much in fact that she was given a plaque that says, "Go Ask Ang".

She tirelessly fought for people's rights and was a big supporter of her church and of the Pride community.

She is survived by her four children, Athena Swartley (Jay), Deborah Laspas (Jill), Lisa Titano (Michael), and Nicholas Peter Laspas, along with grandchildren, Christine Brown (Jeff), Caryn Clatterbaugh (Wesley), Peter Swartley (Damoen) and great-grandchildren, Jared Brown and Christian Brown, and many nephews and nieces.

Most remember Angela as a person who would listen, support, and taken action for anyone who was in need. We may not remember what someone said or did, but we remember how they made us feel. We always felt loved, accepted, and better about ourselves around Angela. The world became a better place for all those who were blessed to have known her.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory are welcomed to be given to Shriners Hospital, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and St. Jude's.



Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019