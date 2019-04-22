ANES

ANGELA PATRICK

60, died peacefully at her home In Ocean City New Jersey surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she lived in Ocean City. She was a business owner, tax preparer and active local citizen. She owned the local professional cleaning company Cleaning Wizards which she eventually sold and went to work for Allstate Insurance. She was also a professional and highly certified tax preparer and worked for H&R Block for many years in various offices around the Ocean City/Somers Point and Pleasantville area.

Angel was a long time member of St. Damiens RC Parish where she sang in their weekly choir and was chief chef for their annual spaghetti supper fund raiser where her home made "meatballs and gravy" were very popular and in much demand. She will be much missed by all her loving bowling buddies at the Monday Night bowling league at the Strike Zone Lanes in Egg Harbor where she was a competitor for nearly two decades. She was also a popular member of many local, civic and networking organizations including the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, The American Legion, The Knights of Columbus Woman's Auxiliary and the SNJ of South Jersey.

She is survived by her husband Barry and her son Alphonso Maiorani. Also her sister Connie Delury Schepis (Sam), her brother, Alfred Patrick (Rob Walton) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Angela Patrick (Giovannelli), her brother-in-law Walt Delury and her step-father Carmen Pody.

Friends may call Wednesday evening from seven until nine o'clock at THE GODFREY FUNERAL HOME, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be offered Thursday morning at 11 o'clock from St. Augustine's RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, Angel requested donations be sent to St. Vincent DePaul Society of Ocean City/St. Damien's Parish, 1337 Asbury Ave. Ocean City NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit

www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary