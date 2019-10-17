|
CORBIN
ANGELA PERNA
mother of Robert P. Corbin of Marlton, NJ and Cheryl Corbin Viesto of Darien, CT, passed away on October 11, 2019. She was 92 years old, and had been a resident of Atria Darien since 2014. Born in Philadelphia, PA on September 6, 1927 to Angelo M. and Mary Perna (nee Guagenti), she grew up in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia. She was an excellent student and accomplished pianist, earning a full scholarship to Temple University where she met her future husband, Robert Brooks Corbin. She and Bob married in 1948 and began their respective careers- she as a Social Studies teacher at Springfield High School, PA and he in Finance for Atlantic Refining Company (later Atlantic Richfield). Both enjoyed very successful careers, but their pride and joy were their two children. They led by example to instill a hard work ethic, the importance of education, family values and giving back to the community.
Angela retired after 25 years at Springfield High School so she could volunteer and travel with her husband, then an Executive Vice President of ARCO Chemical Company. They traveled extensively for business and pleasure. When not traveling, Angela volunteered as a Docent for elementary age children at the Andrew Wyeth Museum. Later, they were active in the Philadelphia arts and civic communities through her husband's job as Executive Vice President of Community Relations for ARCO Chemical. They resided in Glen Mills, PA, Margate, NJ and Jupiter, FL during their retirement and were members of Concord CC, Ocean City, NJ Yacht Club, Frenchman's Creek CC and Ballen Isles CC. Angela and Bob were lifelong dog lovers, raising collies and later Pomeranians. Angela rescued 2 Poms in her years at Atria who provided her much joy as her health declined. While disease robbed Angela of many things in her last years, she never lost her love of her family and dogs, being very well dressed (for which she was nicknamed "The Queen" at Atria), music, reading and humor. In addition to her children, she is survived by Bob's wife, Jacqueline P. Corbin of Marlton, NJ; Cheryl's husband, Anthony J. Viesto of Darien, CT; Cheryl's children, Cara M. Marcantonio of Darien, CT and NYC, and Michael R. Marcantonio of Providence, RI; her nieces, Joanne Boyle Connor and her husband, Michael S. Connor of Lafayette Hill, PA, and Norma B .Boyle of Media, PA; her Aunt, Lillian DiNenno of Thousand Oaks, CA, and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Robert in 1996, her sister, Norma P. Boyle in 2015, and her brother-in-law, Edward Boyle in 1996. The family is deeply appreciative of the wonderful care which she received from her longtime caregiver, Annette Anson-Buchanan and her friend and nurse, Christine Stewart Butler. Services will be private. A celebration of Angela's life will be announced at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to of Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley (5 Valley Square, Suite 210, Blue Bell, PA 19422) or Pennsylvania SPCA (350 E. Erie Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19134.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019