VITALE
ANGELA R. (nee Conicelli)
Passed away on August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Dominic. Loving mother of Adria (Rocco) Paladine and Angela (Pasquale) Cusati. Dear Mom-Mom of Ava, Isabella, and Franco. Cherished daughter of Theresa and the late Frank. Sister of Henry (Patricia), Steven (Barbara), and the late Frank Conicelli. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing THURSDAY evening, 6 to 9 P.M., and FRIDAY morning, 9 to 10:30 A.M., at PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass Friday, 11 A.M., St. Richard Church, 3010 S. 18th St., Phila. PA 19145. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 13, 2019