ANGELINA A. (Mazzotta) GALLO

GALLO
ANGELINA A. (nee Mazzotta)


Age 94, on May 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Victor J. Gallo, devoted mother of Anthony (Gabriella) Gallo, Joseph (Marlana) Gallo, Lucia (Edward) Poiesz, Vincent (Theresa) Gallo, Rita (Jerome) Doerger and the late Theresa Gallo, loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Monsignor George Mazzotta and Sister Rita Mazzotta, I.H.M.; also survived by her aunt Angelina Napoli, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday morning 9 to 10:30 A.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Funeral Mass 11 A.M. St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Interment Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Special Aid and Entertain-ment Fund, c/o Fair Acres Geriatric Center, 340 N. Middletown Rd., Media, PA 19063 in Angelina's memory.

logo

Published on Philly.com on May 29, 2019
