JONIEC
ANGELINA DAWN COSTA "LINA"
Of Woodlyn PA, on July 20th 2019, at the age of 26. Lina is survived by her loving parents Michael and Dawn, as well as her siblings; Anya E. Varrone (Nikolas), Sally A. Joniec (Orville Robinson) and Benjamin M. Joniec (Christina). Lina will also be greatly missed by her extended family and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to Lina's Life Celebration on Thursday August 22nd at Christ Lutheran Church (7240 Walnut Street, Upper Darby 19082) from 9 -11 A.M. with a service to follow at 11 A.M.; interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lina's memory to Christ Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated. Family services provided by
DEAN-GEITNER-GIVNISH OF FOX CHASE, Phila. 215-745-1006
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 15, 2019