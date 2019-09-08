Home

McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
URSOMARSO
ANGELINA ELIZABETH
Age 101, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 at home in her sleep. Angelina was predeceased by her husband Anthony "Tony" Ursomarso in 1997 after 56 years of marriage. She will be missed by her children Marilyn (Michael) Uffner and Frank (Catherine) Ursomarso, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieu of a service on Sunday, September 22 at the Wilmington Country Club, 4825 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807. The family will be receiving guests at 11:30am with a remembrance and refreshments following at noon.

www.mccreryandharra.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019
