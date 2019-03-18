Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
ANGELINA "Jean" (Zingarelli) FRANZINI

ANGELINA "Jean" (Zingarelli) FRANZINI Notice
FRANZINI
ANGELINA A. "Jean"
(nee Zingarelli)


age 94, of Exton, PA, formerly of East Goshen, PA, on March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gaetano "Gus" Franzini. Dear mother of Louis Franzini, Jo Anne Franzini, Cheryl Anne Franzini and the late John Franzini. she is also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings Victoria Dolceamore, Diane Provenzano, Josephine Tummarello and Michael Zingarelli. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 10:30-11:30 AM at SS Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct, West Chester, PA followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 East Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348 would be appreciated. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, PA (610) 431-9000.

www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 18, 2019
