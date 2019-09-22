|
|
KEARNEY
ANGELINA L. "ANGIE"
Died peacefully on Sept. 19, 2019 just two weeks shy of her 89th birthday. She was a widow for one week less than a year, and is reunited in heaven with her husband of 68 years, Richard L. Kearney Sr. (Dick). Angie was the daughter of the late Donatangelo and Innocenza Luongo. She had seven older brothers, all deceased. Loving mother of Richard Jr. (Mel), Michael (Teréz) and Dennis (Floss). Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Friday, Sept. 27th at Sacred Heart Church, Manoa and Shelbourne Rds, Havertown, PA 19083 where friends may call 9:30-10:45 A.M. at the church also. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Angie's name to the Liberty, USO, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, D.C. 20077-7677.
www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019