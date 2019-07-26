|
LOGUE
ANGELINA M. (nee Salvitti)
Age 61, July 24, 2019. Loving wife of Kevin Logue and the late Thomas Di Vergigelis. Mother of Martin and Thomas Di Vergigelis. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Tuesday morning, 9 to 9:45 A.M., at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St., Phila., PA 19136. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to VITAS Hospice, 1787 Sentry Pkwy W, Ste. 400, Blue Bell, PA 19422, would be appreciated.
