NITTI
ANGELINA MARIE "Angie"
life-long resident of Bryn Mawr, PA passed away April 7, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Filomena and Emilio Nitti, Sr. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be cele-brated 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Rd, Bryn Mawr where family and friends may call after 9:30 A.M. Interment is in St. Denis Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019