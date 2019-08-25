|
|
ANASTASI
ANGELINA MARY (nee Gulisano)
Of Phila., age 88 on August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Antonio; loving mother of Frank (Michele), Joann A. (Albert Frisicco) and Salvatore (Rosemary); loving mom mom to 7 grandchildren and loving Nonna to 3 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday Aug. 27th, 9:30 A.M. Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 A.M. (in the upper church) Int. Holy Cross Cem. Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Child-ren's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
