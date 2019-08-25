Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonetti - O'Leary Funeral Home Inc.
2223 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-334-8661
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELINA ANASTASI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELINA MARY (Gulisano) ANASTASI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELINA MARY (Gulisano) ANASTASI Notice
ANASTASI
ANGELINA MARY (nee Gulisano)
Of Phila., age 88 on August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Antonio; loving mother of Frank (Michele), Joann A. (Albert Frisicco) and Salvatore (Rosemary); loving mom mom to 7 grandchildren and loving Nonna to 3 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday Aug. 27th, 9:30 A.M. Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 A.M. (in the upper church) Int. Holy Cross Cem. Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Child-ren's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
LEONETTI - O'LEARY FH INC.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELINA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now