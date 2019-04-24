|
|
RANDAZZO
ANGELINA R. "ANGIE"
(nee Di Medio)
Age 93, of Secane PA, and formerly of Glenolden, on April 22nd 2019. Wife of the late Salvatore J. Randazzo. Survived by her children Christine Houghton and Karen Smith (Louis Teodoro), her grandchildren Cheryl Piercey (David), Kevin Houghton (Joyce), Eric Teodoro (Alysson), and Adrienne Teodoro (Zeynep), and her great grandchildren Spencer and Carter Piercey, Evan and Devon Houghton.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday, April 26th, from 10:00 A.M. - 11:15 A.M., at THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Service to follow 11:30 in the Main Chapel of the Memorial Home. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019