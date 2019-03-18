|
SCIDURLO
ANGELINA (nee Pino)
94, on March 16, 2019. Beloved wife the of late Vincent J.; devoted mother of Joseph (Cille), Lorraine (Michael) Franco and the late Vincent. Loving grandmother of Lisa, Jaimie, Michael Vincent, Lauren and Justin; also 9 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing 9 AM and Funeral Mass 10 AM Wed. in Saint Richard's Church, 18th & Pollock Sts. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd # 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 18, 2019