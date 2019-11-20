|
|
INTENZO
ANGELINE L.
Peacefully on Nov. 17, 2019, of S.W. Phila. Wife of the late Americo "Harry". Devoted mother of Gloria (Larry) Shafman, Louise (Michael Rusinko) Covotta, Anita (Nick) Iannacone; also survived by her 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, son-in-law Robert Covotta. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and funeral Thurs. 9:30-10:45 A.M. at Divine Mercy Worship site 72nd and Grovers. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Condolences can be made at:
www.danjolell.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 20, 2019