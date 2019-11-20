Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Divine Mercy Worship Site (St. Irenaeus)
2728 S. 73 St.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Worship Site (St. Irenaeus)
2728 S. 73 St.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
SS Peter & Paul Cemetery
Springfield, PA
View Map
ANGELINE L. INTENZO


1923 - 2019
ANGELINE L. INTENZO Notice
INTENZO
ANGELINE L.
Peacefully on Nov. 17, 2019, of S.W. Phila. Wife of the late Americo "Harry". Devoted mother of Gloria (Larry) Shafman, Louise (Michael Rusinko) Covotta, Anita (Nick) Iannacone; also survived by her 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, son-in-law Robert Covotta. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and funeral Thurs. 9:30-10:45 A.M. at Divine Mercy Worship site 72nd and Grovers. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Condolences can be made at:

www.danjolell.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 20, 2019
