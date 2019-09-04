|
STAHL
ANGELIQUE O.
86, passed away September 2, 2019, in Philadelphia, where she had relocated from Ft. Lauderdale.
Married to the late Steadman Stahl a South Florida criminal defense attorney. She was a democratic activist involved with many campaigns including Sen. Lawton Chiles, Gov. Bob Graham and President Jimmy Carter who appointed her Public Delegate to the United Nations. She was also Chairman and CEO of Broward Federal Savings and Loan. Survived by her children, Stephanie Stahl (James Trichon) and Bryan Stahl (Vanessa); grandsons, Joseph Stahl (Rosie), Matthew Trichon and great-grandson, Jacob. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019