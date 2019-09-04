Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELIQUE STAHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELIQUE O. STAHL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELIQUE O. STAHL Notice
STAHL
ANGELIQUE O.


86, passed away September 2, 2019, in Philadelphia, where she had relocated from Ft. Lauderdale.
Married to the late Steadman Stahl a South Florida criminal defense attorney. She was a democratic activist involved with many campaigns including Sen. Lawton Chiles, Gov. Bob Graham and President Jimmy Carter who appointed her Public Delegate to the United Nations. She was also Chairman and CEO of Broward Federal Savings and Loan. Survived by her children, Stephanie Stahl (James Trichon) and Bryan Stahl (Vanessa); grandsons, Joseph Stahl (Rosie), Matthew Trichon and great-grandson, Jacob. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELIQUE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now