ANGELO J. RAMUNNO Jr. Notice
RAMUNNO
ANGELO J., JR.
Passed away on Sat. May 11, 2019. He was 87. Angelo was born in Philadelphia to Anna (Minnicozzi) and Angelo J. Ramunno, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sylvia (DiBacco); his son, Ralph; and his sister, Rose Ramunno. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul and John.
Angelo's family will receive relatives and friends on Wed., May 15, 2019, from 6 to 8 P.M., at THE JAMES J. McGHEE FUNERAL HOME, 2nd St. Pike and Belmont Ave., Southampton PA, and again on Thurs., May 16th, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at St. John Bosco Church, 215 E County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Phila. Condolences may be sent to Angelo's family by visiting

McGheeFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019
