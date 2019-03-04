BONACCORSI

ANGELO N.

Philadelphia, 79. Passed away on Wednesday Feb. 27, 2019. He was the son of Arcangelo and Angelina (Tomarchio) Bonaccorsi.

Angelo (aka Sonny) is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Kathleen (Ioven), two daughters; Andrea (Ty Bennion), Jennifer (Glenn Sirman) and his son Stephen (Carlie) Bonaccorsi. Loving grandfather of Catherine, Luca, Alessandra, Aidan, Angelina, Savanna, Bella and Leo. Dear brother of Nancy (Burt) Lieberman, Marie Cunningham (Barry) and the late Sebastian (Carol) Bonaccorsi. Dear cousin of Alfred (Lana) and Mario Tomarchio and many loving nieces and nephews.

Angelo served in the US army, stationed in Germany, which instilled in him a love of travel. He valued family and always maintained friendships through-out his life. Angelo started his own floor laying company and later became a proud member of Local Union 1823. He was always the calmest guy in the room, with a smile on his face, and up for anything. He was an avid fisherman and loved being out on a boat with his friends. Friends and Family are invited to his visitation on Thursday March 7, from 9:00 - 10:30 A.M. with a Mass to follow at St. Dominic's Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia. Memorial contributions can be made to the .

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary