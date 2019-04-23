|
87 yrs. old peacefully on April 21, 2019. Angelo served in the US Army during the Korean War. Beloved husband for 64 yrs. to Dolly (nee DiGiacomo) DeMarco. Loving father of Steven (Lyz) DeMarco and Karen (Rich) Jursca. Cherished grandfather of Michelle (Eric), Kristine (Mike) and Victoria. Great grandfather of Geno. Brother of Carmela, Eugene and Linda. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. at the CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. Wigard Ave.) Phila. 19128 and on Thursday his Interment with Military Honors will be precisely at 10:00 A.M. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA. Please send donations in Angelo's name to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019