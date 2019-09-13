|
|
BENNETT
ANITA (nee Gaylburd)
The family mourns the passing of Anita Bennett, age 93, on September 6, 2019. Beloved wife to Joseph (deceased), she is survived by son Jay, daughter Martha (and spouses), 3 grandchildren Karen, Andrew (and spouses) and Lauren, 4 great grandchildren, a niece, nephew, and cousins. She worked for the Dept. of Public Welfare and later the Phila. School District. Anita will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grand-mother/great grandmother, and dear friend. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the or the Montgomery County SPCA. See detailed obituary at
www.cremationsocietyofphiladelphia.com/memorials
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 13, 2019