BURNS
ANITA
Of Buckingham, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019, at the age of 85. She will always be remembered as a loving wife for over 62 years to her late husband, Gene. Anita was a devoted mother to seven children, Michael (Terry), Kate (Chris), Kevin (Wendy) and Kellyanne (Manuel). She was predeceased by 3 of her children Suzanne, Gene and Kerry. Anita was also survived by 11 beautiful grandchildren and 3 great-grand-children, along with nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention, but all loved dearly.
Everyone who knew Anita learned quickly that she was the original Philly Fanatic who at an early age would find a way to get into the ballpark to watch her team. Anita will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a great Phillies fan.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 19, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Road, Doylestown, PA. Visitation will be 9 to 10 A.M., followed by her Mass at 10 A.M. Interment will be held after Mass at Saint John Neumann Cemetery, 3797 County Line Road, Chalfont PA 18914. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Flower High School
www.littleflowerhighschool.org
delvalcremation.com/memorials
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 17, 2019