ANITA L. (Luterman) ROSS

ANITA L. (Luterman) ROSS Notice
ROSS
ANITA L. (nee Luterman)
On April 5, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Morris. Loving mother of Steven (Carolyn) Ross, Kevin (Stephanie) Ross, and Eric (Ivy) Ross; also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 3 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Eric Ross at 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 7, 2019
