ROSS
ANITA L. (nee Luterman)
On April 5, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Morris. Loving mother of Steven (Carolyn) Ross, Kevin (Stephanie) Ross, and Eric (Ivy) Ross; also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 3 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Eric Ross at 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 7, 2019