PAULEY

ANITA N.

Anita Nicosia Pauley, 78, of Hampton NH, former longtime resident of Media, PA passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home. She was born in New York, NY on September 18, 1940 the daughter of the late Anthony P. and Helene (Pauley) Nicosia. Raised in Douglaston, NY she graduated from Cathedral School of St. Mary with the Class of 1958 and went on to graduate from Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA in 1962 and Adelphi University in Garden City, NY in 1968 with her Master Degree. Anita was a professional educator her whole life, working for the public schools in Farmingdale NY, Levittown, NY and Port Washington, NY as well as Ridley School District in Folsom, PA, Penn-Delco School District in Aston, PA and lastly Delaware County Intermediate Unit before retirement in 1997. She was a lifelong communicant of the Episcopalian Church and most recently attended Trinity Episcopal Church in Hampton. She was an avid reader, who loved the arts, music and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving family members include her son Brian Shankey and his wife Jessica of Chester; brother Philip Nicosia and his wife Ann of Gaithersburg, MD; grandchildren, Alexa and Aidan and nephews David and Christopher. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Gerald E. Pauley in 2008. Visiting hours will be held from 10 AM -12 PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 200 High Street, Hampton, NH 03842. Services will immediately follow at 12 PM in the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Episcopal Relief & Development, P.O. Box 7058, Merrifield, VA 22116-7058. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary