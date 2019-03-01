|
BROWN
ANITA "PUNKY" OR "BUBBIE"
80 years young. Formerly of South Philly, but spent the majority of her adult life in Somers Point, Margate and Ventnor, NJ. She passed away on Feb. 26th 2019. Survived by children Susan and Michael Brown, brother Allen Cardonick (Bernice), grandchildren Joey, Briana and Sean. Preceded in death by husband Milton Brown, and sister Mildred Ellis. Anita was a loving wife, mother, and sister, bubbie and friend to all that knew her. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any cancer foundation or . Arr.:
GEO. WIMBERG F.H., Ventnor.
Condolences to family at:
ghwimberg.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019